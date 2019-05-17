Enjoy 4K HDR content with Samsung’s 50-inch Smart UHDTV at $348 (Reg. $450), more

Walmart offers the Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV (UN50NU6900) for $347.99 shipped. Normally selling for $450, that’s good for an over $100 discount and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen in 2019. For comparison, it’s currently on sale for $380 at Target. Samsung’s 50-inch UHDTV is headlined by a 4K HDR-ready panel as well as two HDMI inputs and a dual-port USB hub. Smart functionality rounds out this model’s features, allowing you to enjoy Netflix, Hulu and more without needing an extra streaming media player. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from 330 customers.

Update: 5/17 @ 10:25 AM: Best Buy offers the Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV Edition 4K HDR UHDTV for $299.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen. Standout features alongside its integration with Alexa and the Amazon ecosystem include three HDMI inputs, a USB port, 4K HDR content and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new HDTV? This $27 adjustable option at Amazon has over 26,200 customers vouching for it, and is a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Step up from Full HD with the clarity of the NU6900. Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine. This TV is a clear upgrade for your content. Our Universal Guide brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu. It recommends popular shows and can even make custom recommendations tailored just for you. Have several smart devices to manage? No problem. Simply download SmartThings App on your smart phone to control and monitor your new TV and connected devices all in one screen!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!