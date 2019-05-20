Now that Mother’s Day has passed, it’s time to start thinking what we’re going to get our dads for his big day. One place that has almost anything you need is Nordstrom. With a number of gifts for under $100, this list covers every budget. Whether you’re looking for clothing, luggage, cologne or tech, head below to find our top picks from Nordstrom’s Father’s Day Gift guide. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best duffle bags under $150, which would also make a great Father’s Day gift idea.

Accessories

A wallet is a classic and much needed gift idea that almost every guy needs. A standout is the Tumi Delta ID Lock Shielded Wallet. This sleek wallet features an all black exterior that will fit right into your back pocket. It features a budget-friendly price point of $85 and has ID lock technology to help protect personal data encoded on your cards from electronic theft. It also has 6 card slots for storage and is made of full-grain leather to stay looking nice for years.

Apparel

For the dad that loves to play golf, update his polo shirt with the Travis Matthew Zinna Regular Fit Performance Polo. This shirt was designed for comfort with jersey stretch fabric for your golf swing. Better yet, it features material that wicks away sweat and moisture to keep you cool and comfortable. My husband personally wears these polos often and the quality is outstanding. Plus, they’re machine washable and priced at $85. However, a very similar less expensive style is Under Armour’s Playoff 2.0 Polo Shirt that’s priced at just $40.

Cologne

Give a gift that keeps on giving with every spritz. The Montblanc Legend Eau de Toliette Gift Set is a great choice for Father’s Day. In this set you will receive a full-sized bottle of cologne, a travel sized spritzer and an after-shave balm for $95. Just for the bottle it’s regularly priced at $92 and at Sephora it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with over 140 reviews. This scent is masculine, clean and perfect for the spring and summer months.

Shoes

Finally, freshen up your dad’s kicks with the adidas X_PLR Sneakers. These cool shoes are great for everyday wear or workouts alike. Better yet, it can be tough to find a good looking pair of sneakers for under $100, however this style is priced at just $80. It’s also available in several color options.

Which gift idea from Nordstrom’s Father’s Day List was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!