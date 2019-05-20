Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rebuild 3 Gangs of Deadsville, SkySafari 6 Pro, more

- May. 20th 2019 10:04 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including SkySafari 6 Pro, Reigns, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Million Onion Hotel, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: MASH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Guide for World of Tanks: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $26 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TallyTots Counting: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AlphaTots Alphabet: $1 (Reg. $3)

Plus more Little10 Robots app deals

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

