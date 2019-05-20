Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rebuild 3 Gangs of Deadsville, SkySafari 6 Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including SkySafari 6 Pro, Reigns, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Million Onion Hotel, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: MASH: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Guide for World of Tanks: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $26 (Reg. $40)
iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: TallyTots Counting: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: AlphaTots Alphabet: $1 (Reg. $3)
Plus more Little10 Robots app deals
iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $2 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $2 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $2 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)
