Today’s Best Game Deals: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $45 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It currently goes for $50 at Best Buy, for comparison. This one has over 164 courses, supports up to 4 players and is a great way to bring some classic-style 2D Mario to your Switch. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Dragon Quest XI, Overwatch Legendary Edition, Red Dead Redemption GOTY, NieR GOTY and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Overwatch Legendary $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- NieR GOTY $30 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One $25 (Reg. $35+) | Walmart
- Also available on PS4 for same price
- Resident Evil Revelations Switch $14 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $30 (Reg. $37+) | eShop
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $15 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Collection 1 also down at $15
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $12.50 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Matched via Microsoft on Xbox
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $20 (Reg. $60) | eShop
- Rayman Legends Definitive $16 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Kingdom Hearts III $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Newegg
- Mega Man 11 $16.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Sekiro from $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $38.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
