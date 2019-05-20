Today’s Best Game Deals: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $45 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $60, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It currently goes for $50 at Best Buy, for comparison. This one has over 164 courses, supports up to 4 players and is a great way to bring some classic-style 2D Mario to your Switch. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Dragon Quest XI, Overwatch Legendary Edition, Red Dead Redemption GOTY, NieR GOTY and many more.

