Anker’s eufyCam E security camera delivers free DVR storage, 1080p, more for $180 (Reg. $280)

Anker’s EufyHome storefront on Amazon offers the eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System for $179.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped along with code EUFYCC22 applied during checkout. That’s down as much as $100 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on the single camera bundle. Anker recently entered the home security camera space with its new eufyCam, which was one of the most popular Kickstarter campaigns of all-time. Notable features include a wire-free design, full 1080p support and no monthly fees for cloud storage. A 16GB microSD card is included with purchase to get you started on DVR functionality. I’ve been using these cameras for a few months now, and for the price and feature set, it’s a very compelling purchase. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

It’s easy to offer Wyze Cam as a lower-priced alternative to today’s featured deal. At around $25, you’ll get a number of popular features including 1080p feeds, 2-way audio, Alexa support and more. Free 14-day rolling cloud storage is the cherry on top of this security camera. While comparable products charge a monthly fee or only offer local storage, Wyze Cam gives users that feature for free.

eufyCam E features:

365-Day battery life: 100% Wire-Free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (Or 3 years in standby mode) per charge, indoors and out. Eufycam E (Region a) does not have human detection and facial recognition features.

Full HD surveillance: 1080P resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality Both day and night.

No monthly fees: eufycam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (Single-camera system recording up to ten 30-second long videos per day)

