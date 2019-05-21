Anker’s USB-C hubs offer USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, more for your brand-new MacBook Pro from $18

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a few of its USB-C hubs on sale from $18 Prime shipped when item-specific promo codes have been used at checkout. Our top pick is the 3-in-1 Hub with HDMI and USB-C Passthrough for $22.49 when the on-page coupon is clipped and the code ANKERC835 is used at checkout. This is 25% off the going rate and is the lowest available. This hub features HDMI, USB 3.0, and USB-C power passthrough making it easy to charge your computer without losing out on a precious port. With support for 4K 30FPS video over HDMI, you’ll be able to extend your MacBook or Mac mini’s display to just about any monitor. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted the Anker 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $17.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ANKERC832 at checkout. Normally $30, this hub gives you three USB 3.0 ports and USB-C passthrough for power, allowing you to easily use legacy devices with your brand-new MacBook Pro. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Save even more by opting for the nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter at just $8 Prime shipped. Though it’s only a single USB 3.0 port and not a hub like the above options, it’s a great adapter to keep in your bag for when you need to use legacy devices.

And don’t forget about Anker’s eufyCam E Security Camera which is down to $180 with no-cost video recording, or our latest roundup of the company’s other products, ranging from earbuds to wireless charging pads, dash cameras, and more.

Anker 3-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

The Anker advantage: Join the 30 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Expanded USB-C: make the single MacBook USB-C port do more for you, with charging and USB-A connectivity.

High-speed, High-Def: stream 4K 30Hz video, and access 5 Gaps data transfer speeds.

High-speed charging: enjoy pass-through charging while using the hub, with USB-C power Delivery.

What you get: Anker premium 3-in-1 USB-C hub, travel pouch, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!