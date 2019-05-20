Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $11: Wireless earbuds, Qi chargers, projectors, more

AnkerDirect offers its Soundcore Liberty Neo Truly Wireless Earbuds for $44.99 shipped. That’s down $15 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. With a truly wireless design and up to 12-hours of playtime, you’ll be able to enjoy your music just about anywhere. This model features an IPX5 rating, which is made to resist liquids, sweat and rain, making it ideal for workouts. Ships with a wireless charging case, various earbud tips, and more for far less than AirPods. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Soundcore Liberty Neo Truly Wireless Earbuds feature:

Breathtaking Sound: Exceptional clarity delivered via Graphene drivers with deep, resonant bass.

Smaller & Lighter: Incredible comfort and seamless sound that sits effortlessly in your ears.

12-Hour Playtime: Get 3. 5 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 9 extra hours in the compact charging case.

Ultra-Fast Pairing: Push and Go Technology simplifies the setup process so the last-paired device automatically connects on startup.

IPX5 Protection: Resists liquids for workouts in the sun or songs in the rain.

