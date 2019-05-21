Best Buy has Apple’s official Milanese Loop Watch Band for $75 (Reg. $149)

Best Buy offers Apple’s official 42mm Milanese Loop Watch Band for $74.99 shipped. It originally sold for $149 and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. There’s a lot to like about Apple’s in-house Milanese Loop band, including a smooth stainless steel design with magnetic clasps. It’s rare to see deals on these official Watch bands, so you’ll want to jump on this offer if you’re at all interested.

If you’re not ready to pay big for Apple’s official bands, there are plenty of lower-cost alternatives. This low-cost third-party band is sure to fit the bill if you’re looking to save in comparison to today’s featured deal. Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands from $5 for even more styles.

Apple Milanese Loop Watch Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it's fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit.

