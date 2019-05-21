Summon Google Assistant on-the-go w/ JBL’s Link 20 Smart Speaker at $50 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $200)

JBL is currently offering its Link 20 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished condition for $49.99 shipped. Originally selling for $200, we’ve more recently seen a new condition model fetch around $100 at retailers like Best Buy as well as JBL. That’s good for a 50% discount and is $37 under our previous mention. With up to ten hours of battery life on a single charge, Link 20 offers hands-free access to Google Assistant. Its internal audio array is said to offer rich stereo sound and a water-resistant design means you can rock out by the pool this summer. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 280 customers. Includes a one-year JBL warranty and you can find out more below.

At the $50 price point, you won’t find many smart speakers that are also portable. The best-selling Echo Dot brings Alexa into the mix, but you lose out on the ten hours of untethered battery life and water-resistance.

Should you just want a solid Bluetooth speaker to jam out to, the $26 OontZ Angle 3 is as highly-rated as they come with over 33,800 customers leaving a review. Not to mention its also a #1 best-seller.

JBL Link 20 Smart Speaker features:

Listen to music for up to 10 hours with this black JBL portable speaker. It has a built-in Google Assistant that responds to voice commands, and it delivers rich stereo sound while you stream music via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This water-resistant JBL portable speaker is made of durable materials, so you can use it outdoors safely.

