RAVPower’s FileHub is a battery-powered 802.11ac router and wireless SD card reader: $45 (Reg. $60)

HooToo-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the RAVPower FileHub Travel Router for $44.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code FC89CT4C at checkout. Normally $60, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. You can use the FileHub to turn Ethernet into 802.11ac Wi-Fi, but it also lets you wirelessly access an SD card or portable hard drive. Should your phone run low on battery, you can even use the built-in battery of FileHub to charge your phone. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

RAVPower also offers an 802.11n model of the FileHub with slower speeds for $28 Prime shipped. Though it’s not quite as robust as the above model, it’s a great option if you don’t need blazing-fast 802.11ac speeds.

RAVPower FileHub features:

Connect SD cards, portable hard drive, SSD wirelessly to your devices (Phone, iPad, iPad Pro, Tablet, Laptop) for not only stream music, photos, videos, browse documents but also transfer files mutually between SD Card, SSD/HDD and your device

Upgraded with 300Mbps Wi-Fi speed on 2.4GHz band and up to 433 Mbps on 5GHz

Upload your SD card-stored photos or video to your hard disk or flash drive easily with 12-18 MB/s on Data Transfer Speed without computer.

Seamlessly share with your families, friends and stream your videos, photos, and music

Automatically back up your latest photos and videos to attached SD Card or HDD directly through our RAVPower FileHub via in-app camera

