Save on Mac and PC accessories from $6 in today’s Gold Box: Logitech, TP-Link, Acer, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Mac and PC accessories from some of the biggest names in the game. Free shipping is available on orders of $25+ or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System for $99.99. It usually goes for $150 with today’s deal being a match of our previous mention. Going with a mesh WiFi system has a number of perks, including whole home coverage. This bundle includes two nodes, which should offer enough juice for up to 3,800-square feet. The TP-Link app gives you control over the entire system for easy device-by-device monitoring. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 800 Amazon customers.

Other notable deals include:

Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Range and coverage specifications along with the number of connected devices were defined according to test results under normal usage conditions. Actual wireless transmission rate, wireless coverage, and number of connected devices are not guaranteed, and will vary as a result of 1) environmental factors, including building materials, physical objects and obstacles, 2) network conditions, including local interference, volume and density of traffic, product location, network complexity, and network overhead and 3) client limitations, including rated performance, location, connection quality, and client condition.

