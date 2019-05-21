Just released, Target has launched a new skin care line and every product is under $20. This new skincare launch is called “Versed” and products range from serums to cleansers and even new beauty products that are a must-try. It’s also entirely clean and vegan, with products designed to address almost every skin care concern. Better yet, the packaging is so cute, modern and minimalistic. Head below to find out more about Target’s new skincare line.

“We know our guests are looking for options when it comes to building a skin care routine that’s right for them. The Versed collection offers trend-forward products that are affordable, made with cleaner ingredients and above all, are effective,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s senior vice president

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm & Cleanser

Gently dissolve away all of your makeup with the Cleansing Balm from Versed. Priced at just $18, this cleansing balm is an oil-based formula and was designed to leave your skin squeaky clean with no oily residue. It’s also paraben and cruelty-free as well as it has no fragrance included. However, the cleansing balm smells like a spa with oils of eucalyptus and clove leaf oil-not artificial fragrance.

However, if you’re like myself, I love an actual cleanser. The Wash It Out Gel Cleanser by Versed is a must-try and priced at just $13. This cleanser was designed to effectively wash away dirt and impurities with a light and foamy application. It’s also made of all clean ingredients and also smells of fresh mint and nourishing rosewater.

Moisture products

Especially during the summer months, moisturizing products are essential. The Versed Skin Soak Moisturizing Cream helps replenish the moisture in your skin and help to prevent signs of aging. It features a creamy texture that’s not oily and was made for all skin types. The 1.5-oz. container is priced at $18.

Another way to moisture your skin for summer is with the Versed Keep it Supple Body Oil. With just one spritz, you can lather your body in a refreshing blend of sweet almond, macadamia nut, and coconut oils, along with nourishing calendula flower extract as well as vitamin E. This body oil is a great alternative to a heavy moisturizing cream too and it’s priced at $15.

Under Eye Treatment

Tired of having dark circles under your eyes? Try out the new Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel that will help to provide a cooling and brightening effect to your under eyes. This get is made of vitamin C, coffee seed extract, and ginseng root extract to wake up and tighten the skin. Best of all, most eye creams can be very pricey, however this option is priced at just $18.

Which product from Target’s new skincare line are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!