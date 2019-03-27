A company that we’ve all come to know around here is Wyze. They started out near the end of 2017 with the first Wyze Cam for $26 and introduced V2 only a few months later. In late 2018, Wyze launched the Pan, and now the company is back at it with its latest device: Wyze Sense. This new sensor brings all-new smarts to your Wyze system, converting it from just a monitoring setup, to a more full-fledged security system, and all at just $20.

Wyze Sense keeps your smart home safe

Wyze Sense is a home sensor system. The cost is $20, and for that, you’ll get the Wyze Bridge (which plugs into the back of your already-existing Wyze Cam), two contact sensors (these will go on doors, windows, etc.) and then a motion sensor.

What Wyze Sense is designed to do is trigger your Wyze Cam to start recording when they sense movement or if the contacts are moved. Not only can Wyze Sense trigger your Wyze Cam to start recording, but it can also be set to send your phone an alert so you know what’s going on back home.

The contact sensors can be used in another way, as well. You can make it set to send you a notification not only when a door or window is open, but also another notification depending on how long it has been opened. So, you can set up a notification to let you know if your fridge or freezer door has been open too long. Or maybe the garage door or window. The options are endless, and with the starter kit only costing $20, it’s an easy addition to an already-existing system.

Pricing and availability

Pre-orders start today in the Wyze app and orders will start shipping May 8th. Though you have to wait just a little bit for your Wyze Sense to ship, if you’ve yet to try out the Wyze ecosystem, be sure to swing by Amazon and pick up a Wyze Cam or Wyze Cam Pan from just $26 shipped. I have multiple Wyze cameras in-use around my home and love their simplicity, plus you can’t beat that price.