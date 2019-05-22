Anker’s highly-rated Soundcore Flare Bluetooth speaker features 360-degree audio: $50 (Reg. $65)

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Flare Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 shipped when the code ILOVEFATHER is used at checkout. Normally $65, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Featuring RGB lighting around the bottom of this speaker, you’ll enjoy 360-degree sound for a room-filling experience. Plus, if you pick up two, you can connect them to the same Bluetooth source for stereo audio. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Enjoy voice-activated audio with the JBL Link 20 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speaker for $50. You can’t pair two together for stereo sound, but being able to control your music with just your voice is a great benefit.

Save some cash by opting for the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $24 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. You’re losing out on Google Assistant and 360-degree sound with this budget-friendly speaker, but it’s the perfect addition to take to the beach or around the house with you.

Anker Soundcore Flare Bluetooth Speaker features:

Includes a custom-designed travel case to protect Flare when on-the-go. Limited edition festive packaging makes it an ideal gift for the music lover who wants to take their audio to the next level.

Dual drivers arranged back-to-back in combination with passive bass radiators deliver intense 360° sound. Make sure everybody in the room gets a stage-side experience as the music pumps, the lights pulse, and the party rocks.

With BassUp™ Technology a customized digital signal processor first analyzes, then enhances your music’s bass frequencies in real time. This audio signal is then turned into intensified sound via state-of-the-art neodymium drivers. Just press the BassUp button and prepare yourself for power.

Watch a halo of LEDs phase, pulse, and shine with the rhythm of your music for a completely immersive audiovisual experience from a portable speaker. 5 customizable modes elevate the atmosphere of any scenario.

Connect 2 Flare speakers via a single Bluetooth device. Go stereo for an expansive listening experience that puts you all center-stage, or go into boost mode and double the power for an intense hit of light and sound.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!