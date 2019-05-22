Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: inShort Project & Workflow, Cosm, more

- May. 22nd 2019 9:55 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including System Activity Monitors, Circuitry, inShort: Project & Workflow, Monster Park – AR Dino World and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Circuitry: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: In-Flight Assistant: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Park – AR Dino World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. PetPlay: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosm – Music for your Mind: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: inShort: Project & Workflow: $20 (Reg. $40)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow iC: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

