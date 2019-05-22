Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $30, DuckTales Remastered $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code EMCTAVV35 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $60, it has now dropped down to $35 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. So unless you stil have a GCU membership, the Newegg deal above is the way to go. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including DuckTales: Remastered, Bully Scholarship Edition, Devil May Cry 5, Guacamelee! 2, Sekiro, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and many more.

More game/console deals:

