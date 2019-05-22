Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $30, DuckTales Remastered $4, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code EMCTAVV35 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $60, it has now dropped down to $35 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. So unless you stil have a GCU membership, the Newegg deal above is the way to go. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including DuckTales: Remastered, Bully Scholarship Edition, Devil May Cry 5, Guacamelee! 2, Sekiro, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- DuckTales: Remastered $4 (Reg. $10+) | Microsoft
- Bully Scholarship Edition $6 (Reg. $10) | Microsoft
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition $10 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Firewatch $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Guacamelee! 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Overcooked! 2 $17.50 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Overwatch Legendary $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- NieR GOTY $30 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One $25 (Reg. $35+) | Walmart
- Also available on PS4 for same price
- Resident Evil Revelations Switch $14 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $30 (Reg. $37+) | eShop
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $15 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Collection 1 also down at $15
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $12.50 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Matched via Microsoft on Xbox
- Kingdom Hearts III $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 $16.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Sekiro from $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Next generation PlayStation to feature seamless cloud gaming, 10x faster loads, more
New Super Mario Maker 2 secrets spotted in Japanese Direct + more
Ten new titles for the Sega Genesis Mini console unveiled w/ rare Mega Man bundle & more
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!