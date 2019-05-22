Lowepro’s Urbex 20L Backpack fits a 15-inch MacBook & iPad at $30 (Save 70%), more

Adorama is offering the Lowepro Urbex BP 20L Backpack for $29.99 shipped. It’s available at Best Buy for an additional $6. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Not only does this bag have room for a 15-inch MacBook, it also can accommodate an iPad. An in-harness pocket provides easy access to regular and plus-sized smartphones. Rated 4.7/5 stars. If you’re looking for a duffel bag, circle back to the deal we found on Pelican’s offering.

We also spotted the Lowepro Urbex BP 28L Plus Backpack for $49.99 shipped at Adorama. That’s $80 off the typical rate at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This backpack is an excellent option for folks that like everything the 20L offers, but could use an additional 8L of space. Ratings are still rolling in, but Lowepro gear is reputable.

No matter which Lowepro you choose, it’s a wise idea to grab a can of Scotchguard for $10. I just ordered a can to protect a new pair of kicks that I bought last week. Its incredible formula adds stain resistance and repelling abilities that essentially gives your gear superpowers.

Lowepro Urbex BP 20L Backpack features:

Dedicated CradleFit compartment suspends and protects up to 15″ laptop

Integrated Gear Box provides easily accessible, customizable storage for a wide variety of gear like Bluetooth speakers, external hard drives, power banks, cords & cables

Dynamic HighRise divider system separates interior into 2 sections for superior organization with option to create one large interior compartment

