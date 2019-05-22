Pelican’s Mobile Protect Duffel Bag has a built-in MacBook pocket at $110 (All-time low, $56 off)

Amazon offers the Pelican MPD40 Mobile Protect Duffel Bag in Black or OD Green styles for $109.95 shipped. That’s good for a $56 discount from the going rate directly from Pelican, is $33 under the sale price at B&H and a new all-time low. Pelican’s Mobile Protect bag is comprised of a water-resistant and DWR-coated nylon outer shell and is filled with various internal compartments like a protective pocket meant for up to 15-inch laptops. It can hold up to 40 liters of gear and option for keeping your tech protected while traveling with compression-molded EVA impact zones. Rated 4.6/5 stars, much like the rest of Pelican’s gear.

Those who may want the water-resistance and other protective features in a more compact design, check out the Swiss Alpen Blanc Backpack. At $46, it’s a much more affordable option. One major tradeoff is you’re giving up the higher storage capacity. But this bag’s ballistic polyester exterior still stands up to the elements to help keep your MacBook and more safe.

And don’t forget to check out our recent review on the HEX Terra Bags, as the Sneaker Duffel and Patrol Backpack bring style plus functionality.

Pelican MPD40 Mobile Protect Duffel Bag features:

Get ready for your next trip with this versatile, black MPD40 40L Duffel from Pelican. The duffel features a spacious, zippered main compartment with an interior laptop pocket, additional pockets, and exterior media pockets. Carry the duffel with the padded carry handles or wear it with the padded shoulder strap. Reflective Pelican logos help improve nighttime safety. Pelican has leveraged 40 plus years of experience in premium protection and focused on creating lightweight mobility solutions for your next global adventure or your everyday carry. The result is Pelican Mobile Protect. Created to get you and your gear to its destination in one piece. Built to protect against the harshest elements and the rigors of extreme travel.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!