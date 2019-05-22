Nest 3rd Generation Smart Thermostat is now $170 shipped (Reg. up to $225)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the 3rd Generation Nest Thermostat in Stainless Steel or White for $170 shipped when promo code GG30 is applied during checkout. Note: You must be logged into your Rakuten account to take advantage of this offer. Originally $249 and closer to $200 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is the best available and $1 less than our previous mention. Nest’s thermostat is loved for its automatic scheduling features, sleek design and smartphone control. Jump over to this page and see if your existing setup is compatible with a third generation Nest thermostat. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch Nest’s premium design and save over 50% by going with this alternative from Honeywell. You’ll still get Alexa control and Wi-Fi connectivity, but you’ll miss out on the premium aluminum finish. This model is able to pull up local weather and offers expanded compatibility in comparison to the featured Nest deal above. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nest Smart Thermostat features:

A thinner, sleeker design. A bigger, sharper display. The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat is more beautiful than ever. With Farsight, it lights up when it sees you coming and shows you the time or temperature from across the room. And the Nest Thermostat is proven to save energy. That’s the most beautiful part. Your thermostat controls half your energy bill – more than appliances, more than electronics. So shouldn’t it help you save energy? Independent studies have proven that the Nest Learning Thermostat saved an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. That means that in two years, it can pay for itself.

