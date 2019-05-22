Twelve South’s versatile HiRise Deluxe can dock a slew of Apple devices for $16 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South HiRise Deluxe for $15.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by about $2. Whether you’re looking for a dock to put on a nightstand or desk, HiRise Deluxe is a versatile solution that works with tons of Apple devices. This dock easily stands out from the competition thanks to a design that can shape-shift to work with all sorts of iPhone cases. It’s constructed of aluminum, giving it a high-end look and feel. Rated 4/5 stars. Several Twelve South iPhone and Apple Watch accessories went on sale a few days ago, be sure to have a look at what we found.

If you tend to go case-less, this $9 alternative is certainly worth a look. It offers a simple style that’s fully compatible with every Lightning-equipped iPhone. Note: This dock is currently back-ordered a few days. Rated 4+ stars by over 75% of reviewers.

Twelve South HiRise Deluxe features:

Use HiRise at your desk to keep iPhone charged while using your favorite apps, or place on your nightstand as the perfect bedside alarm clock

Showcases and elevates your device for sturdy, hands-free interaction while using video calling apps like FaceTime or Skype

Height-adjusting cable clips and adjustable rear support post allows HiRise to work with most cases on the market today – especially those with recessed connections that no other dock can fit

