Twelve South’s versatile HiRise Deluxe can dock a slew of Apple devices for $16 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South HiRise Deluxe for $15.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by about $2. Whether you’re looking for a dock to put on a nightstand or desk, HiRise Deluxe is a versatile solution that works with tons of Apple devices. This dock easily stands out from the competition thanks to a design that can shape-shift to work with all sorts of iPhone cases. It’s constructed of aluminum, giving it a high-end look and feel. Rated 4/5 stars. Several Twelve South iPhone and Apple Watch accessories went on sale a few days ago, be sure to have a look at what we found.
If you tend to go case-less, this $9 alternative is certainly worth a look. It offers a simple style that’s fully compatible with every Lightning-equipped iPhone. Note: This dock is currently back-ordered a few days. Rated 4+ stars by over 75% of reviewers.
Twelve South HiRise Deluxe features:
- Use HiRise at your desk to keep iPhone charged while using your favorite apps, or place on your nightstand as the perfect bedside alarm clock
- Showcases and elevates your device for sturdy, hands-free interaction while using video calling apps like FaceTime or Skype
- Height-adjusting cable clips and adjustable rear support post allows HiRise to work with most cases on the market today – especially those with recessed connections that no other dock can fit
