Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure, Thinkrolls, more

- May. 23rd 2019 9:56 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Bloons TD 6, Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens, Priime, Printer Pro by Readdle, Mextures, 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bigfoot Quest: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Priime: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Printer Pro by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mextures: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solitaere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Circuitry: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: In-Flight Assistant: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monster Park – AR Dino World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosm – Music for your Mind: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: inShort: Project & Workflow: $20 (Reg. $40)

