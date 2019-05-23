Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro $40, Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice for $39.99 shipped on both Xbox One and PS4. Regularly up to $60, this one has sat at between $45 and $50 on Amazon for about a month now and has never dropped this low before today. If you have yet to jump in to the latest FromSoftware title, now’s your chance. Set in the late 1500s Sengoku era Japan, Sekiro features a more action focused approach to the usual FromSoftware combat while maintaining the rewarding difficulty. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster, SEGA Genesis Classics, Devil May Cry 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Panic reveals ‘Playdate’ handheld game system w/ a unique design, launching in 2020 for $149

Next generation PlayStation to feature seamless cloud gaming, 10x faster loads, more

New Super Mario Maker 2 secrets spotted in Japanese Direct + more

Ten new titles for the Sega Genesis Mini console unveiled w/ rare Mega Man bundle & more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!