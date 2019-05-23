Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro $40, Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg is now offering Sekiro Shadows Die Twice for $39.99 shipped on both Xbox One and PS4. Regularly up to $60, this one has sat at between $45 and $50 on Amazon for about a month now and has never dropped this low before today. If you have yet to jump in to the latest FromSoftware title, now’s your chance. Set in the late 1500s Sengoku era Japan, Sekiro features a more action focused approach to the usual FromSoftware combat while maintaining the rewarding difficulty. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster, SEGA Genesis Classics, Devil May Cry 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Switch $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Also on Xbox One
- SEGA Genesis Classics from $19 (Reg. $24+) | Amazon
- DuckTales: Remastered $4 (Reg. $10+) | Microsoft
- Bully Scholarship Edition $6 (Reg. $10) | Microsoft
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition $10 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Firewatch $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Guacamelee! 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Overcooked! 2 $17.50 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Overwatch Legendary $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- NieR GOTY $30 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One $25 (Reg. $35+) | Walmart
- Also available on PS4 for same price
- Resident Evil Revelations Switch $14 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $30 (Reg. $37+) | eShop
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $15 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Collection 1 also down at $15
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $12.50 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Matched via Microsoft on Xbox
- Kingdom Hearts III $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 $16.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
