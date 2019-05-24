Apple’s official iPhone cases marked down in nearly every style from $20

- May. 24th 2019 7:25 am ET

0

Aside from a slew of notable Apple hardware deals in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, we’ve also spotted all-time lows on a variety of official iPhone cases. Deals start at $20 with free shipping for My Best Buy members or in orders of $35 or more. Our top pick is Apple’s iPhone XS Leather Case for $29.99. That’s down from Amazon’s current $39 price tag and the original $49 MSRP. Apple’s leather cases are known for their quality and patina which develops over time.

Other notable iPhone case deals include:

These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk. They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The machined aluminium buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

