Best Buy Memorial Day Sale has deals on nearly every Apple product: MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch, more

Best Buy has launched its annual 4-day Memorial Day Sale with some of the year’s best prices on Apple gear, smart home tech, TVs and more. Leading the way is up to $400 off Apple’s latest MacBooks, along with HomePod at $250, iPad Pro deals and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or with a My Best Buy Membership, otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to grab your purchase this weekend. Head below for all of our top picks.

There are plenty of MacBook deals to go around in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. MacBook Air starts at $950, marking the second lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. As a comparison, Amazon is currently charging $1,099 or more. We’re also getting up to $400 off previous generation MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook, as well. But don’t forget, we have an exclusive $400 discount going on the latest high-end models from Apple, so be sure to check that out as well.

Apple Watch deals start at $199, which is an offer that Amazon is currently matching on the Series 3 model. Bumping up to the latest Series 4 delivers $50 discounts but remember you may be able to do better in this week’s earlier sale that we told you about.

The latest iPad Pro is up to $200 off, besting Amazon’s current price by as much as $150. You’ll also find Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad for up to $100 off, as well, an offer that Amazon is matching at this time.

And finally, Best Buy has Apple HomePod on sale for $249.99, which is down from its usual $299 price tag. Sadly, yesterday’s notable refurbished deal is now expired making today’s offer the best available and the lowest price we’ve seen in new condition this year.

Stay locked to our Best Buy guide for all of our favorite deals from the Memorial Day sale.

