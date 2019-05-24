Grab Arlo’s Pro One-Camera Security System bundle for $180 ($270 value), more from $140

As part of its Memorial Day Sale, Best Buy offers the Arlo Pro One-Camera Home Security System bundled with a two-bulb Sengled Smart LED Lighting Kit for $179.99 shipped. The Sengled Light Set will be automatically added to your cart. Normally purchasing both would run you $270, with the camera system typically fetching $200 and the lighting set selling for $70. That’s good for a $90 discount and is the best offer we’ve seen. One of Arlo’s most notable features is its free seven-day cloud DVR, but other perks include the water-resistance, 720p wireless camera and advanced motion alerts. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 6,800 customers. Head below for more.

Best Buy is also offering some additional Arlo camera system deals today starting at $140.

Those looking for a way to make the best use of their savings will want to consider picking up an additional camera for $124. Arlo’s system can support up to five cameras, giving you the flexibility to expand your setup down the road for extra coverage.

Arlo Pro One-Camera Security System bundle features:

Arlo Pro takes the worrying out of life with the 100% Wire-Free indoor/outdoor home monitoring system. Arlo Pro includes rechargeable batteries, motion and sound-activated alerts, 2-way audio, a 100+ decibel siren, and 7 days of free cloud HD video recordings. Arlo covers every angle to help keep you safe and protected.

