Chromebook deals abound from $129 in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale

While we’ve already told you about a number of notable Apple deals in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale, we’re know turning our attention to Chromebooks. Now through Monday, you can find various models marked down to as little as $129 shipped. Leading the way is Acer’s 15-inch 4GB/32GB Touchscreen Chromebook at $329. That’s at least $70 off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked. This model sports a convertible design, quad-core Intel processor and a built-in 32GB eMMC hard drive. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.
Other notable Chromebook deals include:
- Dell 11-inch 4GB/16GB: $129 (Reg. $179)
- w/ 32GB of storage: $149 (Reg. $199)
- HP 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $399 (Reg. $500)
- HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $399 (Reg. $500)
- …and more…
Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Get the latest technology with this Acer Spin touch screen Chromebook. Its 360-degree hinge lets you quickly convert to tablet or tent mode, and the 4GB of RAM and quad-core Intel Pentium processor power games and apps. This Acer Spin touch screen Chromebook has an HD webcam for videoconferencing and a 32GB eMMC hard drive to store your photos and documents.
