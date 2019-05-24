Chromebook deals abound from $129 in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale

Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Get the latest technology with this Acer Spin touch screen Chromebook. Its 360-degree hinge lets you quickly convert to tablet or tent mode, and the 4GB of RAM and quad-core Intel Pentium processor power games and apps. This Acer Spin touch screen Chromebook has an HD webcam for videoconferencing and a 32GB eMMC hard drive to store your photos and documents.