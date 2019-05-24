For just $21, you can add this smart RGB LED light strip to any room of your home

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its DreamColor Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $20.99 Prime shipped when the code U76HINBM is used at checkout. Normally $35, this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This strip is a great alternative to the higher priced Philips Hue models while still retaining smart functionality through an iPhone or Android app. Plus, you’ll be able to place it just about anywhere, since it’s waterproof, making it perfect for outdoor areas. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Speaking of Philips Hue, if you prefer higher-end smart lighting, we’ve got quite a few of their products currently on sale. From bulbs to strips, portable lights, and even table lamps, just about every major Philips Hue product is on sale.

And for a more elegant wall design, check out Nanoleaf. Many of the company’s products are currently on sale for Memorial Day, and the unique panels are sure to make your guests go “WOW!”

Regardless of whether you go with Minger or Philips Hue, be sure to pick up this 100 pack of strip light mounts. I personally used these to upgrade my kitchen cabinets with RGB LED lights and they work fantastically, especially at just $7.50 Prime shipped.

Minger DreamColor Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Adopts built-in high sensitivity mic, the light strip can respond to sound like music and even your voice which makes the light “dance” to the beat. If you are looking for LED lights for mood lighting to party and events, this is the best choice!

Unique design by adding IC in light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed simultaneously with frequency changes. Perfect ambient light gives you an amazing visual experience. Great to decorate your dining room, bed room, upstairs, kitchen, TV, gaming and living rooms.

The rope lights can be controlled by our app “Govee Home” which is very easy to use. You can set up customized programs with custom colors and different blinking/chasing/fading effects. For your convenience, we have some pre-set mode like romantic, morning, energetic…

Just clean up the surface to which it will adhere, stick it, power it up and no additional step is needed. The tape light is able to be cut between every 3 beads so that you can adjust it to a proper length. Besides, it is waterproof to be placed everywhere you want.

