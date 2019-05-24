Expand your HomeKit setup with several Nanoleaf Smart Lighting Kits on sale from $170

With Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale now in full swing, we’re seeing some notable discounts on several Nanoleaf HomeKit Lighting starter kits. One standout for us is on the Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit for $199.99 shipped, which you’ll find at Best Buy’s eBay storefront as well as direct. That’s $49 off the usual price tag, $30 less than the current sale price at Nanoleaf and comes within $20 of our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, it’s the second best offer we’ve seen. Headlined by HomeKit support, these multicolor lights can be reconfigured into a variety of patterns. What makes the Canvas lights stand out from the company’s other releases is a square design alongside reacting to touch. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on coverage for an in-depth look. Head below for more.

Also in today’s sale is the Nanoleaf Rhythm Nine-Panel Smarter Kit at $179.99 at Best Buy. That’s $49 off the usual $229 price tag and one of the best deals we’ve seen this year. HomeKit support makes the cut here as well, but rather than a square design, these lights sport a triangular form-factor. Lastly, you can upgrade to Rhythm 15-tile Smarter Kit at $269.99. That’s $30 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 270 customers.

Be sure to swing by the Philips Hue Memorial Day sale at Amazon for discounts on the LightStrip Plus, bundles, table lamps and more.

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Canvas is a light that connects to and delights the senses – playing on sight, sound and touch for a lighting experience that goes beyond mere function. It’s a plug and play light that makes life easier right out of the box. Its edge-lit design, LEGO-like setup, built-in Rhythm technology for real-time music sync, touch and voice control across platforms, transforms your home from smart to intelligent.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!