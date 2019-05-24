Save over 23% on Motorola’s Moto g7/plus Android smartphones starting at $153 shipped

- May. 24th 2019 3:33 pm ET

Motorola is currently offering its unlocked moto g7 64GB Android Smartphone for $229.49 shipped once code MOTO15 has been applied at checkout. Having just dropped from $300 to $270 at Best Buy, that’s good for an additional $40 discount and is a new all-time low. Motorola’s g7 features a 12 MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today from Motorola is its moto g7 play 32GB for $152.99 with code MOTO15. That’s over 23% off the going rate, is an extra $27 less than the Memorial Day sale price at Best Buy and the best we’ve seen on an unlocked model. This model features a single 12MP camera as well as a 5.7-inch HD display. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put both handsets’ expandable storage to work and pick up Samsung’s 128GB EVO microSD Card at $22 with your savings. Plus, we’re still tracking a notable deal on Motorola’s unlocked Moto G5S Plus bundled with a $60 SIM Kit for $140 ($290 value).

moto g7 Android Smartphone features:

Take fantastic photos with this unlocked Motorola Moto G7 smartphone. The 12.0-megapixel dual-lens camera with high-resolution zoom lets you capture clear, detailed subjects, and the 6.2-inch Full HD+ display provides immersive ultrawide viewing. Use the screen flash of this 64GB Motorola Moto G7 smartphone to take better, brighter front-camera selfies.

