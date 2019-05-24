Polk’s Omni SB1+ Bluetooth Soundbar falls to best price in years at $300 ($400 off), more from $180

The Memorial Day deals keep on coming, with Best Buy now offering the Polk Audio Omni SB1+ 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar and Subwoofer for $299.98 shipped. You’ll typically pay $700 directly from Polk as well as Target, making today’s discount good for $400 in savings. We haven’t tracked a lower price since 2017, for comparison. This soundbar features a low-profile design but is still said to create a broad, enveloping soundstage. Plus Polk’s VoiceAdjust feature helps make sure you never miss a word while watching shows or films. On top of its Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi support allows you to control this speaker from your smartphone. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 400 customers. Head below for more.

Over at Harman Kardon, we also spotted the its HK SB20 Bluetooth Soundbar in certified refurbished condition for $179.95 shipped. Originally selling for $500, it still fetches that much in new condition at Harman Kardon. Today’s price drop is one of the best we’ve seen. Rated 3.9/5 stars and includes a full one-year warranty.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $130. It lacks Polk’s 3.1-channel speaker array, but is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio.

Polk Audio Omni SB1+ Soundbar features:

Enjoy robust sound with the Polk SB1 Plus sound bar. This 350W bar features Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound and VoiceAdjust Technology that lets users customize individual settings. An included Bluetooth adapter simplifies music streaming. The SB1 Plus sound bar comes with an 8-inch subwoofer and features two ports compatible with Polk’s Omni S2 and S2R speakers.

