WD easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive falls to $130 ($50 off) + more storage deals from $18

This morning Best Buy kicked off its massive Memorial Day Sale. As part of it, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the WD easystore 8TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $129.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $180, that’s good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention for one of the best prices we’ve seen this year. WD’s 8TB easystore features hard drives with nearly identical specs to the company’s Red drives. They’re made for use in NAS and other storage systems, meaning you’re getting one of the most reliable drives on the market for your data. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Find more deals below.

Other notable deals in Best Buy’s sale:

WD easystore 8TB Hard Drive features:

Keep data safe on this Western Digital hard drive. Its automatic backup software ensures your files are saved in case you forget, and its USB 3.0 interface allows transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps. This Western Digital hard drive has an 8TB capacity to store your entire library.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!