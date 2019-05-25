Tote a Switch in this Nintendo-approved Deluxe Travel Case for $32 shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case for $32.26 shipped. That’s about $8 off the typical rate there and is the second best price we’ve tracked this year. This officially-licensed Nintendo case is made of ballistic nylon that looks great while also providing a hard exterior that resists damage from bumps, drops, and more. It sports room eight games, two microSD cards, and of course a Switch with attached Joy-Cons. It even comes with an additional case for storing power and HDMI cables. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Give up fancy looks and official Nintendo branding for the less expensive AmazonBasics Vault Case at $18. Like the option above, this one also sports a hard-shell external that aims to keep your Switch safe and sound. Inside you’ll find room for a Switch, two Joy-Con controllers, and eight Switch game cartridges.

Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case features:

Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon, comfort grip handle and custom easy glide zipper

Interior: Vacuum formed felt-lined interior, holds the complete Nintendo Switch System, can also hold an extra set of Joy-Cons or a Pro Controller. This case is specially designed to protect the Switch’s Joy-Con Analog Sticks. There is also an added case for power and HDMI cables.

Also included: 2 multi-game cases, each case holds 4 games safely and securely. 2 micro SD card cases, each case holds 1 SD card, each SD card case fits into any section of the multi-game case.

