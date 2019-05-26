Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones sport ANC, more for $257 (Reg. $349)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in both colors for $257.12 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your account to apply this code. As a comparison, we typically see these headphones hold steady at $349 via Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is slightly less than our previous mention and the best price we can find. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones feature:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

