UE BOOM 3 is the perfect summer Bluetooth speaker at $120 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s a 20% savings off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The UE BOOM 3 delivers everything you want in a summer Bluetooth speaker. Notable features include a 360-degree design, up to 15 hours of battery life, and the ability to pair multiple speakers together. The new Magic Button lets you “play, pause, skip and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button.” We loved it in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers largely agree with a 4.5/5 star rating to date.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Speaker features:

Ultimate Sound: BOOM 3 delivers loud and immersive 360-degree sound with deep and accurate bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note.

Powered for Adventure: Rechargeable battery stays powered and pumping tunes for 15 hours. Add the POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) to charge Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 wirelessly so it’s always ready to go on your next musical adventure.

Super-Portable and Durable: Waterproof + Floats and Virtually Indestructible. BOOM 3 can be totally submerged in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes, passing seriously tough durability tests to handle life’s spills and thrills.

All-New Magic Button: Play, Pause, Skip and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button.

