Logitech Crayon for iPad returns to Amazon all-time low at $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Logitech Crayon for iPad at $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate, a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. Logitech Crayon offers an alternative to Apple Pencil, delivering “precision writing without delay” on your iPad. No pairing is required, just turn it on and you can start drawing away. Ideal for creating iPad artwork, taking notes and more. Compatible with iPad (6th Gen.), iPad Air (3rd Gen.) and iPad mini (5th Gen.) We called it a “price-friendly alternative” to more expensive options on the market in our hands-on review. Amazon customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Save some cash and drop select features for this low-price AmazonBasics alternative. You won’t find the deep iOS integration here, but it’s still a great way to dabble in stylus-driven artwork or to take notes. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Logitech Crayon features:

Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen)

Uses Apple Pencil technology for precise writing, no delays

Palm Rejection technology—rest your hand naturally on the screen like you would with Pencil and paper

Tilt for thicker or thinner lines

No pairing, just turn on and draw

