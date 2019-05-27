Nest Hub drops to $68 (Reg. $129) or grab two Google Home Minis for $49

- May. 27th 2019 8:55 am ET

0

Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Nest Hub for $67.99 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout after you’ve logged in to your free Rakuten account. For comparison, it goes for $129 currently and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports and other services. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.” More below.

Beach Camera via Rakuten has a two-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $49.30 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, a single unit currently goes for $49 at more retailers. Minus the built-in display, you’ll find many of the same features here as in the Nest Hub above. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

