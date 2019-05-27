Arm your front door with the Nest X Yale Smart Lock and Connect for $211.50 (Reg. $279)

Trusted seller Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect for $211.65 shipped when you’re signed into a Rakuten account and code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $279, it’s down to $249 for Memorial Day. Today’s offer comes within a few cents of our previous mention and is right around the 2019 low. This smart lock is an ideal Google Nest Hub companion and brings protection to your Assistant-based smart home. The bundled Nest Connect introduces Wi-Fi integrations, allowing you to control the lock from anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 Best Buy shoppers.

A much more affordable way to add smart capabilities to your door is with Eve’s HomeKit-enabled Door & Window Sensor at $40. It allows you to trigger automations and set scenes when your door opens or closes, making it a notable addition for taking your connected home to the next level.

Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app.* Give people you trust a passcode and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. The Nest and Yale Lock connects to your Wi-Fi and the Nest app through the included Nest Connect.

