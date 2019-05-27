Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Jump Desktop, Note-Ify Notes, many more

- May. 27th 2019 10:03 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Jump Desktop, Note-Ify Notes, The House of Da Vinci, Sheltered, The Escapists 1 & 2, Worms3 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survivor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Note-Ify Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The EO Bar: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: X Drummer: Songwriting Tool: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Lock Notes – Sticky Notes: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tom the Tow Truck of Car City: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simply HDR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Bedtime Stories & Massage: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trainz A New Era: $8 (Reg. $24)

