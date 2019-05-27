Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands GOTY Edition $20, Super Mario Party $42.50, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is offering Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. That’s $10 off the regular $30 price tag and matching the best we have tracked. This is the physical GameStop-only release with “new weapons, visual upgrades, all 4 add-on packs and more” including both solo play or 4-player couch co-op. It’s the ideal way to experience the game that started it all before jumping in to Borderlands 3 in September. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Metro Exodus, Super Mario Party, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Metro Exodus $38 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Prey $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Super Mario Party $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code ALT15 at checkout
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Switch $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Also on Xbox One
- SEGA Genesis Classics from $19 (Reg. $24+) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition $10 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 $16.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
