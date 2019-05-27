Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands GOTY Edition $20, Super Mario Party $42.50, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is offering Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. That’s $10 off the regular $30 price tag and matching the best we have tracked. This is the physical GameStop-only release with “new weapons, visual upgrades, all 4 add-on packs and more” including both solo play or 4-player couch co-op. It’s the ideal way to experience the game that started it all before jumping in to Borderlands 3 in September. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Metro Exodus, Super Mario Party, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Microsoft’s Project xCloud will run all 3,500+ Xbox One games, including backwards compatible titles

Next generation PlayStation to feature seamless cloud gaming, 10x faster loads, more

New Super Mario Maker 2 secrets spotted in Japanese Direct + more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!