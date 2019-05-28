Latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5: Fantastical 2, TextExpander, DaisyDisk, more

The spring MacOS bundle from BundleHunt is now live with deals starting at $5. You’ll need to pay the baseline fee to unlock the deals, from there each title can be yours for as little as $1 per. This time around, you’ll be able to choose from some of the most popular third-party MacOS apps out there, such as Fantastical 2, TextExpander, DaisyDisk, Parallels and more. Many of these titles sell for $20 and upwards of $50 on App Store, making this a great time to outfit your Mac with some new software.

Each app will become a permanent part of your collection and you can add as many titles (and even multiple licenses) as needed. Simple press the plus (+) button below each app to add it to your customized bundle. Head below for details on some of our top picks from the spring BundleHunt.

Spring BundleHunt top picks include:

Fantastical 2: Apple Design Award 2015 Winner! The calendar app you won’t be able to live without.

TextExpander: Save Time, Keystrokes & Share This Efficiency with Friends Using This Award-Winning Typing Shortcut Tool

DaisyDisk: Visualize your disk usage and free up disk space by quickly finding and deleting big unused files.

Parallels Toolbox: 30+ tools in a lightweight, powerful, all-in-one application for Mac. Easy to use and economical—a whole suite of tools packaged in one simple interface.

iLocker: Lock your apps with a password and protect your data smartly. Not only make your Mac even more safe but also more flexible if you share your Mac with others.

…and more!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!