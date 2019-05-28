Latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5: Fantastical 2, TextExpander, DaisyDisk, more

The spring MacOS bundle from BundleHunt is now live with deals starting at $5. You’ll need to pay the baseline fee to unlock the deals, from there each title can be yours for as little as $1 per. This time around, you’ll be able to choose from some of the most popular third-party MacOS apps out there, such as Fantastical 2, TextExpander, DaisyDisk, Parallels and more. Many of these titles sell for $20 and upwards of $50 on App Store, making this a great time to outfit your Mac with some new software.
Each app will become a permanent part of your collection and you can add as many titles (and even multiple licenses) as needed. Simple press the plus (+) button below each app to add it to your customized bundle. Head below for details on some of our top picks from the spring BundleHunt.
Spring BundleHunt top picks include:
- Fantastical 2: Apple Design Award 2015 Winner! The calendar app you won’t be able to live without.
- TextExpander: Save Time, Keystrokes & Share This Efficiency with Friends Using This Award-Winning Typing Shortcut Tool
- DaisyDisk: Visualize your disk usage and free up disk space by quickly finding and deleting big unused files.
- Parallels Toolbox: 30+ tools in a lightweight, powerful, all-in-one application for Mac. Easy to use and economical—a whole suite of tools packaged in one simple interface.
- iLocker: Lock your apps with a password and protect your data smartly. Not only make your Mac even more safe but also more flexible if you share your Mac with others.
- …and more!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!