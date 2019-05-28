Do you have a trip planned this summer? Cole Haan is helping you stay on top of your style with a guide that’s full of fashionable shoes and accessories. Each pair is made with comfort elements to help you stay quick on your feet while commuting. In the guide you will find items such as versatile footwear, briefcases, backpacks, sunglasses and more. So, if you are traveling to a meeting you will be ready to go right when you step off the plane. Best of all, prices in this guide start at just $16. Head below to find all of our top picks from Cole Haan’s Travel Guide.

Men’s Shoes

For men, loafers have become increasingly popular this season (find our guide here). The MotoGrand Traveler Moc Penny from Cole Haan is a must-have while traveling and are priced at $150. It’s extremely versatile to wear with dress pants, jeans or shorts and its leather exterior will give you a polished look wherever you go. It also features a rigid outsole for added traction in case you need to run to a flight.

However, if you’re looking for a more casual style, the GrandPro Stitchlite Running Shoes are a great option. Designed with ligthweight and breathable material, this is a perfect choice for traveling. Plus, these shoes will go with workout wear or casual attire depending on the occasion.

Travel Accessories

The Nylon Weekender Duffel Bag is ready for all of your trips big or small. Made with durable and water-resistant nylon material, this duffel bag is spacious to fit all of your essentials. Its all-black exterior is sleek and fashionable. Plus, it can be carried by either men or women. It also has a separate 13-Inch laptop compartment as well as multiple zippered pockets. It’s priced at $180.

Another travel essential is the Summer Friday Tote that’s suitable for all genders. This not only is great for holding travel essentials, but can also double as a beach or pool bag once you reach your destination. Its leather detailing adds a luxurious touch and it’s priced at $170.

Women’s Shoes

Finally, espadrilles are a huge trend in women’s footwear for spring and summer. The Cloudfeel Espadrille Slip-Ons are a no-brainer. Not only will you look stylish, but these shoes also allow you to easy slip them on and off while traveling. Plus, this style was designed with cushioned, lightweight material to feel like you’re walking on air. These shoes will look great paired with summer dresses, jeans, shorts or even joggers. Find them available in five color options and priced at $100. Also, if you’re not a fan of the espadrille look, the GrandPro Slip-On Sneaker is another great option and it’s less expensive at $72.

Which item from Cole Haan’s Travel Guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

