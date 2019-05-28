Effortlessly clean your house w/ the app-controlled ILIFE A7 robotic vacuum at $157.50 (Reg. $210)

Avalon Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ILIFE A7 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $157.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This vacuum is app-controlled making it super easy to clean your house. Plus, with path mode, your new vacuum follows a specific route to make sure that not a spot of your floor is missed. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

The Pure Clean Robot Vacuum Cleaner is just $90 shipped at Amazon and would be a more budget-friendly cleaning option. You’re losing out on the smarts of phone control, and the unique path cleaning mode, but it’s a great starting option for those who want to save some cash. Pay even less by opting for the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum at $30 shipped on Amazon. Though it’s not robotic, it still will clean just as well through human power.

Looking for something more high-end? We’ve got a slew of Dyson products on sale through today, with offerings in multiple of the company’s categories. From vacuums to room purifiers and heaters, just about every Dyson product you could want right now is at an unbeatable price.

ILIFE A7 Robotic Vacuum features:

With the Gen 3 CyclonePower cleaning system and interchangeable roller brush system, the Ilife A7 easily handles dust, debris and pet hair on carpets and hard floors.

App / Remote / Mechanical Buttons: 3 ways to control and schedule your vacuum. Choose what works best for you. Please note ILIFE app requires 2.4G Hz Wi-Fi.

The new programmable schedule system makes it easy to have the vacuum ready to clean at any time of day, any day of the week.

