Save big on Dyson: Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan $161.50 (Refurb, Orig. $399), more from $93.50

Today only, Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan (AM11) for $161.49 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $137 off the going rate in new condition at retailers like Macy’s and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Now that warm weather has arrived, it’s time to prep for hot summer days. This fan aims to keep you cool and the air purified without traditional blades. A sleek design makes it a stylish fit for any home. Rated 4/5 stars. Be sure to use the code mentioned above to receive the full discount. Head below to find more Dyson products on sale.

More Dyson products on sale:

Ditch cooling capabilities and the Dyson brand for GermGuardian’s $80 22-inch Full Room Air Purifier to cut your cost in half. It’s ready to purge 99.97% of allergens, smoking odors, and airborne bacteria in rooms up 167 square feet in size.

Dyson Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan features:

360° Glass HEPA filter captures ultrafine particles from the air including pollen bacteria and pet dander.

Year-round purification and circulation. Smooth long-range personal cooling in summer.

Long-range projection to circulate purified air across the room.

The Quiet Mark-accredited Dyson AM11 purifier fan is engineered for night-long purification.

No fast-spinning blades or awkward grills.

Oscillates to project and circulate purified air across the room.

10 precise airflow settings. Magnetized to store on the machine.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!