Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Human Anatomy Atlas 2019, Cardinal Land, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Human Anatomy Atlas 2019, KORG Gadget 2, Chroniric XIX, Cardinal Land, Silver Bullet and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: the Silver Bullet: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chroniric XIX: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Flipagram Video Maker & Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2019: $12 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Anatomy & Physiology: $17 (Reg. $35)

iOS Universal: Muscle Premium – Human Anatomy, Kinesiology, Bones: $12 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: inShort: Project & Workflow: $2 (Reg. $7)

iPhone: iRadTech: $17 (Reg. $25)

iPad: Labyrinths of the World: Changing the Past HD – A Mystery Hidden Object Game (Full): $3 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 19 on Switch $15, NHL 19 $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Treble Cat HD – Read Music: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dino Rush: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GPS Tracker | GPS tracking: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: VPET Gen2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VPET Gen1 – Monster Evolution: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Perchang: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!