Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 19 on Switch $15, NHL 19 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, the Nintendo eShop is now offering FIFA 19 on Switch for $14.99. Regularly up to $60, this version still fetches over $30 at Amazon and around $40 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and one of the best we’ve ever tracked on Switch. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Pokemon: Let’s Go with Poke Ball, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, NHL 19, Moonlighter, Borderlands: GOTY Edition, Yooka-Laylee and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- NHL 19 $20 (Reg. $32+) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $25+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go w/ Poke Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Moonlighter on Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | eShop
- Or $10 on Xbox
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Sundered: Eldritch $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Vampyr $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Yooka-Laylee $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Call of Cthulhu $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $27+) | Microsoft
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Metro Exodus $38 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Prey $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Switch $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Also on Xbox One
- SEGA Genesis Classics from $19 (Reg. $24+) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 $16.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Razer’s new 2019 Mercury Collection has upgraded peripherals for your entire gaming battlestation
Microsoft’s Project xCloud will run all 3,500+ Xbox One games, including backwards compatible titles
Next generation PlayStation to feature seamless cloud gaming, 10x faster loads, more
New Super Mario Maker 2 secrets spotted in Japanese Direct + more
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!