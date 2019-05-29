Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 19 on Switch $15, NHL 19 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, the Nintendo eShop is now offering FIFA 19 on Switch for $14.99. Regularly up to $60, this version still fetches over $30 at Amazon and around $40 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and one of the best we’ve ever tracked on Switch. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Pokemon: Let’s Go with Poke Ball, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, NHL 19, Moonlighter, Borderlands: GOTY Edition, Yooka-Laylee and many more.

