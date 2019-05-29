Save up to $480 on Apple’s 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro in various configurations

B&H is currently taking up to $480 off various 2017 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. You’ll find both Wi-Fi and cellular models on sale. The best deals are on high-end configurations, where you can save the full $480 amount. B&H only charges taxes at the time of purchase for select shoppers. Best Buy is still charging full price on most models. Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a Retina display, 12MP camera and four speakers. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you’ll have enough juice to enjoy content all day. Shop the entire sale right here.

Protect your investment with a new case. This option is available in various colors and won’t cut into your savings too much. Notable features include automatic sleep and wake functionality, built-in Apple Pencil storage, and a faux leather material that provides “full body protection against shocks, drops and scratches.”

Looking to save on the latest from Apple? Don’t miss these deals on the new iPad Air, which is currently up to $40 off at various retailers.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The display has a resolution of 2732 x 2048, a brightness of 600 cd/m2, support for the P3 color gamut, an anti-reflective coating, and a 120 Hz refresh rate thanks to ProMotion technology. A faster refresh rate delivers fluid interactions for both your finger and the Apple Pencil so you can draw and write naturally without lag as you would on paper.

12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP iSight Camera

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

