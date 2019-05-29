Boost your productivity with $130 off LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor at $220 shipped

Best Buy offers the LG 34WK500-P 34-inch UltraWide FreeSync Monitor for $219.99 shipped. Usually selling for $350, that saves you $130 and returns the price to its all-time low. LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Display features a 1080p 75Hz panel and gives you plenty of screen real estate. The wide form-factor is perfect for having two full-screen windows open side-by-side and to help improve your productivity. Two HDMI inputs round out this monitor’s list of notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 340 customers.

Don’t let your new monitor claim all of the space at your desk, put the savings from today’s discount towards a monitor arm. This highly-rated option can support up to 22-pound monitors (LG’s only weighs 13.4-pounds without the stand) and will only run you $26. Or if you’re looking for an option that includes a built-in keyboard tray, we’re still noting a solid deal on this $13 Prime shipped monitor stand.

LG 34WK500-P 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

Display presentations or photo slideshows on this 34-inch LG UltraWide monitor. Its 2560 x 1080 resolution delivers a crisp, detailed picture on its IPS panel, and the broad 21:9 aspect ratio lets you view multiple documents on the same screen for maximum efficiency. The on-screen control panel of this LG UltraWide monitor lets you adjust essential monitor settings.

