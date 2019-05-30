Brother’s AiO laser printer features AirPrint, document feeder, more for $110 (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is offering the Brother All-in-One Monochrome AirPrint-enabled Laser Printer (MFCL2710DW) for $109.99 shipped. Also at Office Depot with the price reflecting in your cart. Originally $200, it’s on sale for $140 at Staples and $120 at Best Buy. For comparison, the only time we’ve seen it lower was Black Friday 2018. I’ve got a similar model Brother and absolutely love it. Built-in AirPrint means I can easily go from iPhone or Mac to paper, and Google Cloud Print means that you’re not limited to Apple when it comes to wireless printing. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Ditch the document feeder and save some more with this Brother model that we have down to $100 right now. Or, opt for just printing alone and save even more by picking up the Canon imageCLASS Wireless Laser Printer (LBP6230dw) at $70 shipped on Amazon. You won’t be able to scan or fax with it, but it saves you quite a bit of cash and desk space over the above models.

Brother AiO Laser Printer features:

Print, Scan, Copy, Fax

Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi

Maximum Print Size: 8.5 x 14″

Print Speed: 32 ppm

Optical Scan Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Flatbed Scan Area: 8.5 x 11.7″

50-Sheet ADF; Duplex Printing

250-Sheet Input Tray; Manual Feed Slot

Two-Line Monochrome LCD; Mobile Printing

USB 2.0, Ethernet & Wi-Fi Connectivity

