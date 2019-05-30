Brother’s AiO laser printer features AirPrint, document feeder, more for $110 (Reg. $140+)

- May. 30th 2019 2:44 pm ET

Get this deal
$140+ $110
0

Amazon is offering the Brother All-in-One Monochrome AirPrint-enabled Laser Printer (MFCL2710DW) for $109.99 shipped. Also at Office Depot with the price reflecting in your cart. Originally $200, it’s on sale for $140 at Staples and $120 at Best Buy. For comparison, the only time we’ve seen it lower was Black Friday 2018. I’ve got a similar model Brother and absolutely love it. Built-in AirPrint means I can easily go from iPhone or Mac to paper, and Google Cloud Print means that you’re not limited to Apple when it comes to wireless printing. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the document feeder and save some more with this Brother model that we have down to $100 right now. Or, opt for just printing alone and save even more by picking up the Canon imageCLASS Wireless Laser Printer (LBP6230dw) at $70 shipped on Amazon. You won’t be able to scan or fax with it, but it saves you quite a bit of cash and desk space over the above models.

Brother AiO Laser Printer features:

  • Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
  • Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi
  • Maximum Print Size: 8.5 x 14″
  • Print Speed: 32 ppm
  • Optical Scan Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Flatbed Scan Area: 8.5 x 11.7″
  • 50-Sheet ADF; Duplex Printing
  • 250-Sheet Input Tray; Manual Feed Slot
  • Two-Line Monochrome LCD; Mobile Printing
  • USB 2.0, Ethernet & Wi-Fi Connectivity

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$140+ $110

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
mac accessories Brother Office Depot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide