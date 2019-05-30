Immerse yourself in Forza and more w/ HORI’s Xbox One Racing Wheel for $84.50 (All-time low)

Amazon offers the officially-licensed HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive for Xbox One at $84.44 shipped. Usually selling or $100 direct from HORI, that’s good for an over $15 discount, beats the previous price drop by $5 and is the best discount we’ve seen to date. For fans of Xbox One racing titles, adding HORI’s Overdrive into the mix will step up your immersion. It includes the racing wheel as well as pedals to create an authentic racing simulator. Plus, alongside its Xbox One compatibility, you’ll also find that it brings the same features to your PC. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

Most other Xbox One-compatible racing wheels sell for anywhere between $100 and $200 at Amazon, for further comparison. That makes today’s HORI discount even more appealing. Though if you don’t mind ditching the official licensing, this option will only set you back $60.

HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive for Xbox One features:

Officially Licensed by Microsoft

Full-size racing wheel and pedals optimized for authentic racing simulation

270 degree turn radius with adjustable output options

Mount security with sturdy clamp system

The product is not compatible with Xbox 360 and Windows PC

