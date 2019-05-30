The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum is down to its lowest price on Amazon: $160 (Reg. up to $250)

- May. 30th 2019 3:40 pm ET

$160
0

Amazon is offering the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Zero-M Speed Vacuum (ZU561) at $159.99 shipped. Normally $250 at Lowe’s, Home Depot has it on sale for $220 and it’s normally around $200 at Amazon. This vacuum is unlike others as it offers anti-hair wrap technology to prevent your roller from getting tangled. The lift-away feature is also great as it lets you easily clean staircases and other hard-to-reach places. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is just $30 shipped on Amazon and would be a great budget-friendly alternative. Though there’s no anti-hair wrap technology, it still cleans just as well on hardwood floors and carpet alike.

Forget manual vacuuming and pick up Roborock’s Alexa-enabled E20 Robot Vacuum $246 shipped ($54 off). This is great for automatic cleaning when you’re out-and-about, and lets you kick back and relax in the evenings instead of having to lug the heavy vacuum out.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum features:

  • The vacuum that deep-cleans now cleans itself The Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll delivers nonstop hair removal
  • Use as an upright vacuum for powerful floor and carpet cleaning Or for more portability, detach the canister to go into Lift-Away mode to easily clean above-floor areas like furniture and stairs
  • Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology + HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner
  • Swivel steering provides effortless maneuverability for cleaning hard-to-reach areas; Cord length: 25-30 feet

